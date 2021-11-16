Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 479,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,760 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.87% of Rite Aid worth $7,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Rite Aid by 179.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,131,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,442,000 after purchasing an additional 726,997 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,601,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,106,000 after buying an additional 700,049 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Rite Aid during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,373,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Rite Aid during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,923,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rite Aid by 178.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 393,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,056,000 after purchasing an additional 252,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

RAD opened at $13.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19. The company has a market cap of $760.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 0.88. Rite Aid Co. has a 52-week low of $10.54 and a 52-week high of $32.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.41.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Rite Aid Co. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

RAD has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Rite Aid from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Rite Aid from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Rite Aid in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Rite Aid Company Profile

Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.

