Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,917 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 45,547 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.41% of Strategic Education worth $7,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Strategic Education during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 115.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 928 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 116.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,633 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 18.8% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,021 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the second quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on STRA shares. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of STRA opened at $60.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Strategic Education, Inc. has a one year low of $59.75 and a one year high of $100.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.52.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.25). Strategic Education had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $270.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is 146.34%.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

Further Reading: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.