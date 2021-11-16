Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 11,611 Shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,611 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.28% of AMC Networks worth $7,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 1,475.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 291,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,462,000 after buying an additional 272,859 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 160.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 289,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,359,000 after buying an additional 178,624 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 7.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,166,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,922,000 after buying an additional 79,079 shares in the last quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the second quarter worth about $5,010,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 56.9% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 186,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,898,000 after buying an additional 67,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

In other AMC Networks news, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total transaction of $1,883,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 28.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $48.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. AMC Networks Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.80 and a 1-year high of $83.63.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $1.57. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 68.19% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $810.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AMC Networks Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMCX. TheStreet downgraded AMC Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AMC Networks from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AMC Networks from $55.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.67.

AMC Networks Profile

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX).

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.