Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 13,686 Shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,686 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.51% of Lakeland Financial worth $7,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LKFN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,566,000 after buying an additional 13,125 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 840,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,126,000 after buying an additional 97,919 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 597.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lakeland Financial by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Lakeland Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $618,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

In related news, EVP Kristin Pruitt sold 375 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Bartels, Jr. acquired 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $47,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LKFN opened at $73.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.02. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 0.79. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $50.61 and a 52-week high of $79.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $56.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.62 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 39.76%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.17%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $58.91 price objective (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

Lakeland Financial Profile

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

Read More: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.