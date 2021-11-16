Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 175,984 Shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 383,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 175,984 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.46% of Ferro worth $8,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Ferro by 2,141.0% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,904,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,088,000 after buying an additional 1,819,850 shares during the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. lifted its position in shares of Ferro by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 113,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Ferro by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,968 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ferro by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 28,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 12,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Ferro during the 1st quarter worth $3,001,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferro alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ferro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ferro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

Shares of FOE opened at $21.39 on Tuesday. Ferro Co. has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $22.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.49.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $277.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.78 million. Ferro had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 13.54%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ferro Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

About Ferro

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Ferro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.