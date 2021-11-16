Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 19,114 Shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,114 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.42% of Eagle Bancorp worth $7,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 105,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 10,199 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 168,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,430,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,186,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 550,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,848,000 after acquiring an additional 24,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Eagle Bancorp stock opened at $60.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.19 and a 52 week high of $61.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.16.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $87.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.67 million. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 42.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. This is a positive change from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

