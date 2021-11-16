Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 32,936 Shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 424,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,936 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.84% of Lakeland Bancorp worth $7,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LBAI. Cutler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 79,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $433,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 90,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 483.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. 60.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

In other Lakeland Bancorp news, Director Brian Gragnolati purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.55 per share, with a total value of $33,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,139.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Paul Ho-Sing-Loy purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 13,275 shares of company stock valued at $221,157 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LBAI opened at $19.23 on Tuesday. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.94 and a 1-year high of $19.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $973.15 million, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 32.78% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $64.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 30.34%.

Lakeland Bancorp Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

