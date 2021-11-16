Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 38,064 Shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 38,064 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.63% of AZZ worth $8,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZZ. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AZZ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in AZZ by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in AZZ by 2,880.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AZZ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in AZZ by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZZ opened at $56.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.16. AZZ Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.50 and a 52 week high of $58.59.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $216.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.66 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AZZ Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 19th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 18th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. It operates through the Metal Coatings and Infrastructure Solutions segments.

