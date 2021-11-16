Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 6,130 Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,698 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,130 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.20% of First Hawaiian worth $7,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 71,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 5,318 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,215,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,153,000 after purchasing an additional 305,348 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,853,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,553,000 after purchasing an additional 74,655 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 185,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after purchasing an additional 26,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gillson Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,398,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Hawaiian stock opened at $28.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.20. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.07 and a 52 week high of $30.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.10.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 36.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America downgraded First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.90.

In other news, CFO Ravi Mallela sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total value of $63,004.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

First Hawaiian Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

