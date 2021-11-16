Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 7,736 Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,160 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 7,736 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of ICU Medical worth $8,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 32.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 206,862 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,498,000 after purchasing an additional 50,349 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 12.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 95,576 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,629,000 after purchasing an additional 10,902 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 261.4% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 5,652 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in ICU Medical in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 1.6% in the second quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 22,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,660,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on ICUI. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $302.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $220.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

ICUI stock opened at $244.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $231.63. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $183.17 and a 12-month high of $282.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 48.47 and a beta of 0.50.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.50. ICU Medical had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $336.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ICU Medical news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 2,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.20, for a total value of $587,092.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,816 shares in the company, valued at $5,041,635.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.55, for a total transaction of $201,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

