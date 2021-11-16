Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,082 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.45% of Triumph Bancorp worth $8,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Triumph Bancorp by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Triumph Bancorp by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its position in Triumph Bancorp by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Triumph Bancorp by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Triumph Bancorp by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

TBK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $112.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.07 price objective (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.01.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, Director Richard Loren Davis sold 1,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.68, for a total transaction of $196,121.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Gail Lehmann sold 7,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $932,939.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 108,268 shares of company stock worth $10,498,065. 6.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TBK opened at $130.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 0.96. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.58 and a 52 week high of $131.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.14). Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 16.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

Featured Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.