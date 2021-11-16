Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD) Short Interest Up 333.3% in October

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 333.3% from the October 14th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund during the second quarter worth $90,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 119.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 12,909 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 9,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter.

JEMD opened at $7.81 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.98. Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund has a 1-year low of $7.16 and a 1-year high of $8.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%.

About Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.85 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2022.*

The Fund invests at least 80% of its Managed Assets in emerging market debt securities and may invest without limit in investment grade securities and securities rated below investment grade.

