Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) Short Interest Down 76.3% in October

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a drop of 76.3% from the October 14th total of 55,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSE NMCO traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.53. The company had a trading volume of 107 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,449. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.42. Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $17.31.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.062 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.
About Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund
Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO) seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income tax and secondarily, total return. The Fund invests primarily in high yielding, low- to medium-quality municipal securities that, at the time of investment, are rated Baa/BBB or lower or, if unrated, are judged by the portfolio managers to be of comparable quality.
Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.