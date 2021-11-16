Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) Short Interest Down 76.3% in October

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a drop of 76.3% from the October 14th total of 55,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE NMCO traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.53. The company had a trading volume of 107 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,449. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.42. Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $17.31.

Get Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.062 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMCO. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,568,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,034,000 after buying an additional 756,986 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,565,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 468.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 311,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after buying an additional 257,019 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 320,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after buying an additional 122,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $1,494,000.

About Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO) seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income tax and secondarily, total return. The Fund invests primarily in high yielding, low- to medium-quality municipal securities that, at the time of investment, are rated Baa/BBB or lower or, if unrated, are judged by the portfolio managers to be of comparable quality.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.