Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) Short Interest Update

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 77.3% from the October 14th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NAN stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.66. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,062. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $13.45 and a 1 year high of $15.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.77.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.0485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000.

About Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide current income exempt from regular federal, and New York State and New York City income tax and to enhance portfolio value. The company was founded on May 26, 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

