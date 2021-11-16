NuVim, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUVM) Short Interest Up 356.0% in October

NuVim, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUVM) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a growth of 356.0% from the October 14th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 271,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NUVM opened at $0.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.02. NuVim has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.10.

NuVim Company Profile

NuVim, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of powder mix dietary supplement beverages under the brand, NuVim. Its products include yogurts, teas and lemonades, and powder mixes. The company was founded on September 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Lewes, DE.

