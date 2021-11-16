nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Sets New 52-Week High at $37.96

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $37.96 and last traded at $37.94, with a volume of 10405 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.39.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVT. TheStreet raised shares of nVent Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.17.

The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.16 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. nVent Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 298.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 249.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT)

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

