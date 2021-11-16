NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is IMS Capital Management’s 9th Largest Position

IMS Capital Management grew its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 697.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,159 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 14,132 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 1.9% of IMS Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 790.0% during the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 89 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. 19.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total value of $4,367,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total value of $2,034,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $8,488,500 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock opened at $296.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $115.67 and a 12 month high of $323.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.99. The firm has a market cap of $737.63 billion, a PE ratio of 107.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.70%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Summit Insights upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $257.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Argus upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $257.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.12.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

