NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 419.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,306 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 18,011 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 238.8% during the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,989,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,598,266,000 after purchasing an additional 12,678,710 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,824,062,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,715,358 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,971,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,207 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 519.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 971,153 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $775,260,000 after purchasing an additional 814,256 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 151.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,160,793 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $928,750,000 after purchasing an additional 698,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. Benchmark began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.65.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total transaction of $2,086,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total transaction of $4,367,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $8,488,500. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $300.25 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $235.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.99. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $115.67 and a 12 month high of $323.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $748.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.70%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

