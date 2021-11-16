NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Corsicana & Co.

Corsicana & Co. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 307.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,660 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,555 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.7% of Corsicana & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Corsicana & Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,318,201 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,659,392,000 after acquiring an additional 332,992 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,401,854 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $19,527,743,000 after acquiring an additional 181,637 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 238.8% in the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,989,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,598,266,000 after buying an additional 12,678,710 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,850,485 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,858,376,000 after buying an additional 173,823 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,452,319 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,962,600,000 after buying an additional 302,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. Wedbush cut NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $187.50 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Summit Insights upgraded NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on NVIDIA from $223.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $0.52 on Tuesday, hitting $299.73. The company had a trading volume of 286,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,847,238. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $115.67 and a 52-week high of $323.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $235.48 and a 200 day moving average of $202.99. The company has a market cap of $746.93 billion, a PE ratio of 107.04, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 5.70%.

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total value of $4,367,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total value of $2,034,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,488,500 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

