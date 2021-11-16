NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 298.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,635 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,966 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 790.0% during the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 89 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 482.4% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 396 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $187.50 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.65.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total transaction of $4,367,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total value of $2,034,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,488,500. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $300.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $235.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.99. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $115.67 and a 52 week high of $323.10. The company has a market cap of $748.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.04, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.70%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Further Reading: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.