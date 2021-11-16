NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Position Raised by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 313.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,187 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 31,220 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 0.8% of CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its position in NVIDIA by 790.0% in the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 89 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. 19.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $2.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $302.73. The stock had a trading volume of 366,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,847,238. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $115.67 and a 1-year high of $323.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $754.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.04, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 5.70%.

NVDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $187.50 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.12.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total value of $4,367,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total transaction of $2,086,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $8,488,500 over the last quarter. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

