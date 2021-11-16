NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 143.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,213 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.2% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 7.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 682 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 6.2% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 856 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,366 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 10.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total transaction of $211,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,792 shares in the company, valued at $801,325.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 2,500 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.77, for a total transaction of $526,925.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,265,984.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 156,723 shares of company stock valued at $35,219,787. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NXPI shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus began coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.84.

Shares of NXPI opened at $215.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $57.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.11, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $204.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.61. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $147.07 and a 12-month high of $228.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

