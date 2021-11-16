NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 143.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,213 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1,169.2% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 489,672 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $100,735,000 after acquiring an additional 451,090 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,712,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 693,766 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $142,722,000 after acquiring an additional 61,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 682 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $215.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $57.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $204.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.61. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $147.07 and a twelve month high of $228.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

In other news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 127,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $28,658,992.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,810,540.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 25,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $5,822,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,230,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 156,723 shares of company stock valued at $35,219,787. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NXPI shares. Truist Securities lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $232.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.84.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

