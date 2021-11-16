O Brien Wealth Partners LLC Sells 785 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

O Brien Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for approximately 5.3% of O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $15,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,052,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,299,000 after buying an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 625,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,040,000 after buying an additional 23,454 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 459,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,682,000 after buying an additional 5,966 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 297,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,103,000 after buying an additional 8,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentinel Trust Co. LBA grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 285,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,021,000 after buying an additional 61,970 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $277.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $266.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $259.36. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $209.81 and a 52-week high of $279.45.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

