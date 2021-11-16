Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at Truist

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Truist from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Oatly Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oatly Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Oatly Group from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oatly Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 22.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTLY traded down 0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting 9.31. The stock had a trading volume of 78,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,081,179. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 14.58. The company has a current ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Oatly Group has a fifty-two week low of 9.05 and a fifty-two week high of 29.00.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -0.10 by 0.03. The firm had revenue of 171.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 185.98 million. The business’s revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Oatly Group will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OTLY. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $338,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $938,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $455,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,883,000. 19.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oatly Group

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

