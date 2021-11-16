Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) PT Lowered to $14.00

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cowen started coverage on Oatly Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Oatly Group from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Oatly Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist cut Oatly Group to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Oatly Group in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 25.14.

Get Oatly Group alerts:

NASDAQ:OTLY opened at 9.36 on Tuesday. Oatly Group has a fifty-two week low of 9.05 and a fifty-two week high of 29.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is 14.58.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.10 by 0.03. The business had revenue of 171.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 185.98 million. The company’s revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oatly Group will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OTLY. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Oatly Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Oatly Group by 126.9% in the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sander Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. 19.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oatly Group Company Profile

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.