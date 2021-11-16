Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) PT Lowered to $15.00

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Truist Securities from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on OTLY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oatly Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Oatly Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oatly Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 22.13.
Shares of NASDAQ OTLY traded up 0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching 9.56. The stock had a trading volume of 185,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,081,179. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 14.58. Oatly Group has a 12-month low of 9.05 and a 12-month high of 29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.79 and a quick ratio of 5.47.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $338,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $938,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $455,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,883,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.76% of the company’s stock.
Oatly Group Company Profile
Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.
