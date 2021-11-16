Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) Trading 13.2% Lower Over Last Week

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. During the last seven days, Ocean Protocol has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar. Ocean Protocol has a total market capitalization of $516.76 million and $63.10 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ocean Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.84 or 0.00001401 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.62 or 0.00049210 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.25 or 0.00219747 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001666 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00010463 BTC.

About Ocean Protocol

Ocean Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 coins. The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @oceanprotocol . The official website for Ocean Protocol is oceanprotocol.com . The official message board for Ocean Protocol is blog.oceanprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data. Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data. On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract. Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website. “

