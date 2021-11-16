ODIN PROTOCOL Trading 7.9% Lower This Week (ODIN)

ODIN PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:ODIN) traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. ODIN PROTOCOL has a total market cap of $2.53 million and approximately $28,311.00 worth of ODIN PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ODIN PROTOCOL has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar. One ODIN PROTOCOL coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000239 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001658 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00068178 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.95 or 0.00071095 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.59 or 0.00093663 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60,314.09 or 0.99831854 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,211.94 or 0.06971606 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About ODIN PROTOCOL

ODIN PROTOCOL’s total supply is 89,337,061 coins and its circulating supply is 17,468,925 coins. The Reddit community for ODIN PROTOCOL is https://reddit.com/r/OdinProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODIN PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @odinprotocol

Buying and Selling ODIN PROTOCOL

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODIN PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODIN PROTOCOL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ODIN PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

