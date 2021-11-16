ODUWA (OWC) Trading Down 4.4% Over Last 7 Days

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 16th. ODUWA has a total market cap of $2.20 million and $18,358.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ODUWA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.53 or 0.00000872 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ODUWA has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,844.07 or 0.97687918 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.38 or 0.00047118 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004358 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00038549 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002854 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003460 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $331.43 or 0.00550207 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000135 BTC.

About ODUWA

ODUWA (CRYPTO:OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io . ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ODUWA

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

