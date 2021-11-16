OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,120 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.15% of OGE Energy worth $10,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OGE. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $997,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 947,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,655,000 after acquiring an additional 512,436 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 370,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in OGE Energy by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 176,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,709,000 after buying an additional 7,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

OGE opened at $34.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.24. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.70. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $29.18 and a 1-year high of $36.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $848.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.76 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. This is an increase from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 69.79%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OGE. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet raised shares of OGE Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.20.

In other news, Director David E. Rainbolt bought 5,000 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.80 per share, with a total value of $179,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David E. Rainbolt bought 3,000 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.31 per share, with a total value of $102,930.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OGE Energy Profile

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.