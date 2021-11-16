Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) Director Buys $623,280.00 in Stock

Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.97 per share, for a total transaction of $623,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:OLPX traded up $0.88 on Tuesday, hitting $27.61. 2,190,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,840,266. Olaplex Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $22.84 and a 52 week high of $30.13.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Olaplex in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Olaplex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.73.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Olaplex during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,473,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Olaplex during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,445,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Olaplex during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,595,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,450,000. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olaplex Company Profile

Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

