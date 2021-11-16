Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Downgraded by UBS Group to Neutral

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) was downgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ODFL. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $264.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $262.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $281.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.42.

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $359.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $311.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.66. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12-month low of $189.45 and a 12-month high of $361.60. The firm has a market cap of $41.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total transaction of $1,035,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,673,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,455,248,000 after buying an additional 865,667 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,389,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $606,437,000 after buying an additional 565,063 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,871,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $533,964,000 after buying an additional 22,411 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,845,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $527,842,000 after buying an additional 146,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,676,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $425,536,000 after buying an additional 70,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

