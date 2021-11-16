Old Mutual Limited (OTCMKTS:ODMUF) Short Interest Update

Old Mutual Limited (OTCMKTS:ODMUF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, a drop of 64.8% from the October 14th total of 67,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.0 days.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Old Mutual in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ODMUF remained flat at $$1.25 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.98 and a 200-day moving average of $0.85. Old Mutual has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $1.25.

Old Mutual Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to retail and corporate customers in South Africa and the rest of Africa, and Asia. The company offers life and savings, property and casualty insurance, asset management, and banking and lending products and services. It distributes its products through independent advisers, branches, bancassurance, direct and digital channels, and worksites.

