Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.90 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.90 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Olympic Steel’s earnings. Olympic Steel reported earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,257.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Olympic Steel will report full-year earnings of $9.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.85 to $10.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $2.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Olympic Steel.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.47. Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $668.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.35 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Olympic Steel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

In other news, insider David A. Wolfort sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,224 shares of company stock valued at $113,980. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 191.4% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Olympic Steel during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Olympic Steel during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 410.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 9.2% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZEUS opened at $24.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $272.60 million, a PE ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 3.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.53. Olympic Steel has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $40.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.94%.

Olympic Steel

Olympic Steel, Inc engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products, and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products includes large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

