Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $27.98

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.98 and last traded at $28.53, with a volume of 5198136 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.74.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JMP Securities lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.54.

The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.96.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $281.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.08 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 41.32% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company’s revenue was up 246.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.39%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 141.05%.

In other news, Director Kapila K. Anand bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.32 per share, for a total transaction of $28,320.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,809 shares of company stock valued at $54,403. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,373,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,247,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,195 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,210,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,060,049,000 after acquiring an additional 451,946 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,987,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $435,035,000 after acquiring an additional 498,261 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,101,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,129,000 after acquiring an additional 296,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,142,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,524,000 after acquiring an additional 126,943 shares during the last quarter. 68.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

