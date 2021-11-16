OMG Network (OMG) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.37 Billion

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded down 10.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 16th. In the last seven days, OMG Network has traded down 37.2% against the dollar. One OMG Network coin can now be bought for about $10.39 or 0.00017128 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OMG Network has a market cap of $1.46 billion and approximately $1.37 billion worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.48 or 0.00230030 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000945 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000012 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000219 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OMG Network is omg.network . The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

Buying and Selling OMG Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

