Omni (OMNI) Trading Down 13% This Week

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded down 17.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 16th. One Omni coin can now be purchased for $3.08 or 0.00005087 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Omni has a market cap of $1.73 million and approximately $5,887.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Omni has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Omni

Omni is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,288 coins and its circulating supply is 562,972 coins. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Omni Coin Trading

