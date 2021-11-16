Only1 Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.33 Million (LIKE)

Only1 (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 16th. One Only1 coin can currently be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00000833 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Only1 has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar. Only1 has a total market capitalization of $30.26 million and approximately $2.33 million worth of Only1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Only1

Only1 (CRYPTO:LIKE) is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. Only1’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,151,593 coins. Only1’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Only1 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Only1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Only1 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Only1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

