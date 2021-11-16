Ontology (ONT) Price Reaches $0.96

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for about $0.96 or 0.00001634 BTC on popular exchanges. Ontology has a market cap of $841.03 million and approximately $153.92 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ontology has traded down 16.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $92.33 or 0.00157024 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00036151 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000665 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $289.88 or 0.00492973 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00015762 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.58 or 0.00072420 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official website is ont.io . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

