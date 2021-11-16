Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.63 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) to post ($0.63) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Ontrak’s earnings. Ontrak reported earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 800%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ontrak will report full year earnings of ($1.30) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.41) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ontrak.

Get Ontrak alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OTRK. B. Riley cut shares of Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Ontrak from $35.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Ontrak from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Shares of OTRK opened at $7.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.13 million, a PE ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 2.01. Ontrak has a 1 year low of $7.77 and a 1 year high of $99.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 6.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.25.

In other news, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 15,000 shares of Ontrak stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.59, for a total value of $143,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 255,000 shares of company stock worth $2,985,900 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 53.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ontrak during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ontrak by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ontrak during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ontrak by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ontrak by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter.

Ontrak Company Profile

Ontrak, Inc provides data analytics based behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans. It offers services through its platform OnTrak solution which is designed to improve member health and at the same time, lower costs to the insurer for underserved populations where behavioral health conditions cause or exacerbate co-existing medical conditions.

Further Reading: What does RSI mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ontrak (OTRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ontrak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ontrak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.