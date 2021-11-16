Opacity (OPCT) Price Tops $0.42 on Exchanges

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 16th. One Opacity coin can now be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00000690 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Opacity has a total market capitalization of $33.80 million and approximately $4.66 million worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Opacity has traded 112.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.10 or 0.00049442 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $132.39 or 0.00217460 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00010537 BTC.

About Opacity

Opacity (OPCT) is a coin. It was first traded on November 12th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 coins. Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here . Opacity’s official website is opacity.io . The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opacity’s official message board is medium.com/opacity-storage

According to CryptoCompare, “Opacity has established itself as a tool to effortlessly share files uploaded through Oyster. After coming to an agreement, the projects will move forward together under that name. Opacity is a great step as it closes the former Oyster chapter and continues its mission to bring anonymized and decentralized data storage to all. Opacity means the user is in control over who sees his data. It keeps the users' filehandle private, and will be the only one able to access that file. Selectively share it with friends, or whole communities, to make files accessible to whatever audience you like. “

Opacity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opacity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opacity using one of the exchanges listed above.

