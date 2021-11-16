Open Governance Token (OPEN) Price Reaches $0.20 on Exchanges

Open Governance Token (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. Open Governance Token has a total market capitalization of $726,655.11 and approximately $216,102.00 worth of Open Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Open Governance Token has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar. One Open Governance Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000331 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00049003 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.34 or 0.00223806 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00010452 BTC.

About Open Governance Token

OPEN is a coin. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. The Reddit community for Open Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/OpenDAO . Open Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @opendaoprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Open Governance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Governance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Governance Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Open Governance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

