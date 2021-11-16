Opsens (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.37

Opsens Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.37 and traded as high as $2.75. Opsens shares last traded at $2.72, with a volume of 27,910 shares trading hands.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Opsens from C$2.75 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.03.

Opsens, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, supply, and installation of fiber optic systems for measuring pressure and temperature. It operates through the Medical and Industrial business segments. The Medical segment focuses on the measure of Fractional Flow Reserve in interventional cardiology.

