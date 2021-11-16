Optec International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPTI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Optec International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPTI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, a drop of 80.4% from the October 14th total of 148,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,709,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS OPTI remained flat at $$0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 15,104,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,019,729. Optec International has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.05.
