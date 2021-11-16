Optec International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPTI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Optec International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPTI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, a drop of 80.4% from the October 14th total of 148,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,709,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS OPTI remained flat at $$0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 15,104,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,019,729. Optec International has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.05.

About Optec International

Optec International, Inc is a worldwide distributor of the OPTEC Fuel Maximizer and third-generation OPTIMUM LED lighting solutions. It provides green technologies for continued reduction of fossil fuel usage and greenhouse gas emissions. The company was founded on June 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

