Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Orbital Energy Group had a negative return on equity of 73.34% and a negative net margin of 72.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS.

Shares of Orbital Energy Group stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.36. 40,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,998,657. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Orbital Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.55.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Orbital Energy Group stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 328,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,405 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.50% of Orbital Energy Group worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OEG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orbital Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on Orbital Energy Group from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Orbital Energy Group, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of electro-mechanical products and technologies worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power and Solar Infrastructure Services, Integrated Energy Infrastructure Solutions and Services and Other: The Electric Power and Solar Infrastructure Services segment consists of Orbital Solar Services based in Sanford, North Carolina, Orbital Power Services based in Dallas, Texas and Eclipse Foundation Group based in Gonzales, Louisiana.

