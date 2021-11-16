Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) Trading Up 1.5%

Orezone Gold Co. (CVE:ORE)’s share price was up 1.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.40 and last traded at C$1.37. Approximately 50,328 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 244,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.35.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$2.00 price objective on shares of Orezone Gold and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$443.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 6.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.18.

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Orezone Gold Co. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

