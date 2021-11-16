Organto Foods Inc. (CVE:OGO) Director Buys C$31,863.00 in Stock

Organto Foods Inc. (CVE:OGO) Director Peter Lawrence Gianulis purchased 97,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.33 per share, with a total value of C$31,863.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,136,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,005,408.20.

Peter Lawrence Gianulis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, Peter Lawrence Gianulis acquired 50,000 shares of Organto Foods stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,000.00.

On Friday, October 22nd, Peter Lawrence Gianulis purchased 33,500 shares of Organto Foods stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.38 per share, with a total value of C$12,686.45.

On Tuesday, October 19th, Peter Lawrence Gianulis purchased 150,000 shares of Organto Foods stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.39 per share, with a total value of C$58,500.00.

Organto Foods stock remained flat at $C$0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday. 91,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,336. Organto Foods Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.15 and a 1 year high of C$0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,339.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of C$85.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.41.

Separately, Clarus Securities reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Organto Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Organto Foods Company Profile

Organto Foods Inc engages in the sourcing, processing, packaging, distribution, and marketing of organic and specialty food products. Its products include vegetable and fruit products comprising asparagus, avocado, blueberries, ginger, mango, green beans, sugar snaps, snow peas, and other products. The company operates in the Netherlands, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Spain, Russia, Sweden, Norway, and Denmark.

