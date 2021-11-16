Orica Limited (ASX:ORI) Insider Swan Foo Boon Acquires 16,000 Shares

Orica Limited (ASX:ORI) insider Swan Foo Boon purchased 16,000 shares of Orica stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$15.61 ($11.15) per share, with a total value of A$249,776.00 ($178,411.43).
The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.44.
Orica Company Profile
Read More: Hang Seng Index (HSI)
Receive News & Ratings for Orica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.