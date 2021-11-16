Orica Limited (ASX:ORI) Insider Swan Foo Boon Acquires 16,000 Shares

Orica Limited (ASX:ORI) insider Swan Foo Boon purchased 16,000 shares of Orica stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$15.61 ($11.15) per share, with a total value of A$249,776.00 ($178,411.43).

The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.44.

Orica Company Profile

Orica Limited manufactures and sells commercial explosives and blasting systems to the mining, quarrying, oil and gas, and construction markets in Australia, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides bulk systems, wireless initiating systems, electronic blasting systems, initiating systems, packaged explosives, and blasting services to the surface and underground mining construction markets.

