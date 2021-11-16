Orient Walt Market Capitalization Reaches $2.10 Million (HTDF)

Orient Walt (CURRENCY:HTDF) traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 16th. Over the last week, Orient Walt has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. Orient Walt has a total market cap of $2.10 million and $82,978.00 worth of Orient Walt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orient Walt coin can now be bought for $0.0226 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001658 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00068178 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.95 or 0.00071095 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.59 or 0.00093663 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60,314.09 or 0.99831854 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,211.94 or 0.06971606 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Orient Walt Coin Profile

Orient Walt’s total supply is 96,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,944,196 coins. Orient Walt’s official Twitter account is @htdfwalt and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orient Walt’s official website is www.orientwalt.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Since the foundation, Orient Walt (HTDF) was a public chain open to the world. With blockchain technology as the core, it integrates application scenarios in many aspects and from multiple perspectives, uses the characteristics of blockchain technology to solve the problems which could not be solved in traditional networks。Orient Walt (HTDF) brings forward unique comprehensive solutions through the analysis on the existing problems of blockchain, and solves a concrete problems such as difficult implementation in the era of blockchain based on the governance mechanisms like POS+PBFT mixed consensus mechanism, chain group cross-chain technology, new intelligent contract, identity certification, etc., as well as diversified mining technologies. “

Orient Walt Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orient Walt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orient Walt should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orient Walt using one of the exchanges listed above.

